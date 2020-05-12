Missouri-native and first grade teacher Gena Crowdis has spent 38 years in the Derby school district. That includes three years at Derby Middle School – in the old annex building that’s now a museum – 17 years at Swaney, and 18 years at Park Hill Elementary. During that time, she’s worked under six principals: “Mr. Williams, Mr. Honeycutt, Mrs. Black, Mrs. Unruh, Mr. Watkins, and Mrs. Rusher,” she said.
Crowdis, who is retiring after this year, talked to the Informer about those many years in Derby schools. Here’s some of what she had to say.
What made you want to get into teaching?
When I was a little and all my friends wanted to be nurses, I wanted to grow up and be a first grade teacher. That was my goal and dream job. My grandmothers were both teachers. I have several aunt teachers. It’s kind of a family tradition.
What has kept you in Derby schools so long?
I’ve always felt like Derby has tried to be ahead of the game when it comes to new ideas and concepts. We’re always willing to invest in what’s current, whether it’s curriculum or technology. I think that’s just kept me there. They provide good teacher training throughout the year. Whenever they get a new curriculum they train you how to teach it most effectively.
Technically you’ve worked in Derby schools in four different decades. How have you seen the schools change over the years? Anything you miss?
Physically we started with no computers. We had chalkboards with slates and chalk. And the curriculum that we had to teach the kids was not as [complex] as it is now. It was more basic. Now we’re trying to develop their thinking skills. Back then I was teaching them the basics on reading and basic math.
Everything I can see is an improvement. The kids come in more ready to learn. Sometimes I think we may push them a little too hard, but the harder you push them, the more they learn.
How have you seen your students or coworkers change over the years?
One thing I’ve noticed is the teachers collaborate more with teachers, whereas before I was in my own room doing my own thing. Now there’s more chance to develop ideas across the district.
And even in the classroom the kids get to talk more to try to solve problems, math problems or try to find the main idea of a story.
How do you think you’ve grown or changed since you started teaching?
I definitely learned how to develop a teacher voice so I don’t have to yell at the kids much. They understand to look at me and pay attention. There’s just different tactics they learn and different voice intonations so you don’t have to yell, scream and holler.
Why retirement now?
My husband and I are both approaching 65, and my husband just retired, so financially we could do it, and we just thought the time was right. Derby is transitioning, so I thought this would be a good year. A lot of other people can move in as I move out.