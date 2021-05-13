Retiring Derby High School teacher Venus Bishop has taught in multiple school districts throughout her nearly 30-year career in education but none quite like Derby, she said.
“I’ve felt very much at home here.”
Bishop has been teaching special education for 26 years, spending the last 15 at Derby schools. She previously taught in Winfield for a couple years and then spent about 10 years at Andover schools before coming to Derby.
“I’ve always taught kids with disabilities,” she said. “I work with at-risk kids – kids that need to make up credits, mostly. Most of them are special ed.”
In recent years, Bishop has been working with students that may have certain exceptionalities to make sure they stay on track to graduate and are prepared for the world after school. She is Derby High School’s specialist in Accelus, which is an online academy for students who need credit recovery or help staying on track for graduation.
“I love the program that Derby has adopted – love the way they have it set up,” she said. “It’s just a really nice place to work.”
Bishop moved this year into the Panther Learning Center – a newly opened space at the high school focused on alternative education and credit recovery. She has a mix of online and in-person classes, with about 26 to 35 students in each class.
The biggest payoff of her job, Bishop said, is seeing students who initially struggled in high school grow and eventually walk across the stage at graduation.
“They often will fail for a year, sometimes even two, before I get them,” she said. “And then they’ll come and they start seeing the success of completing something and it means something.”
As a longtime teacher, Bishop said it has been important to “be flexible” throughout the pandemic. Instructions and protocol often changed daily.
Other challenges, she said, included adjusting to new technology and trying to form connections with kids – especially those learning remotely.
“You needed to be accepting of the fact that there was going to be change whether you liked it or not,” she said.
Ultimately though, Bishop said she felt that she had a great support system at Derby schools to navigate the challenges that came with the pandemic.
Derby resident Georgia Foos speaks highly of Bishop and the impact she had on a member of her family, who was Bishop’s student for a year-and-a-half.
“For me, she feels like an advocate for hope, especially for the kids that struggle,” Foos said. “She just loves helping those kids that just don’t have the normal path.”
“She seems to always understand how the kids feel and understands their struggle.”
Prior to becoming a teacher, Bishop earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and special education at Emporia State University before getting her master’s degree at the University of Kansas. She’s lived in the Wichita area throughout her teaching career, moving to Derby in the past two years.
In her retirement, Bishop said she and her husband plan to do some traveling to catch up with friends and family that she hasn’t seen in a long time.
“This has been the best district that I have ever worked in, as far as having a team of administrators that are supportive and helpful,” she said. “If I suggest I want to do something, they’ve been wonderful.”