When Mike Saindon retired from the aviation industry in 2009, he noticed that without an activity to keep fellow retirees busy and engage their minds and bodies, they didn't last long, often dying before their time.
He didn't want to be like them – and he hasn't, becoming something of a "super volunteer" in Derby with his American Legion endeavors.
"I just enjoy doing it," he said. "It keeps me from sitting around all day long and gives me something to do.”
Saindon retired at age 55 from Boeing after a 28-year career there, and now, at 67, is sometimes busier than a full-time employee.
While each month is different, Saindon puts in from 40 up to 200 hours volunteering.
While some may look at that as work, Saindon said it's his passion, and he wouldn't be doing it if his heart wasn't engaged.
In March, Saindon was recognized by the city for his work with a Certificate of Appreciation, but he was quick to credit other members.
His own family assists, too. His wife, Kathy, helps out on a lot of behind-the-scenes work, and his daughter, Mindy, herself an injured Iraq War veteran, also pitches in, as does her family.
Getting back more than you give
"It's a team effort," he said. "No one person can do everything."
The activities include collecting canned green beans for a Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Riley, a motorcycle poker run fundraiser and, recently, a tennis shoe recycling drive, among many others.
There also are efforts to salute veterans, such as the undertaking to have a portion of Rock Road dedicated as Veterans Memorial Road.
Saindon has a small expense budget to help him out, but admits it doesn't last longer than a few months each year. And he receives no money for his time – but that's not important.
"When you volunteer, you get back more than what you give," he said.
When not helping others, he likes to camp with Kathy, but as of late, has had to watch his health more.
He has Inclusion Body Myositis, a muscle condition, and is losing hand and leg muscle strength.
"I don't ride my motorcycle like I used to, but we're still pretty active," he said.
Saindon has duel roles with the Legion as the chairman of its Board of Governors, which controls the post, and also is its public relations officer, connecting with the community, city and outside groups.
He is a member through the Sons of the American Legion.
A city with strong military ties
Kathy also is a Legion member, and her membership is through the American Legion Auxiliary.
Along with their Legion activities, the couple are enthusiastic Derby residents.
Kathy has lived in Derby since 1964 and both have been here since 1986, with their children being among the first to go to the newly opened (at the time) Derby Hills Elementary School.
As a family community with a strong military connection, Saindon said it made sense to call Derby home.
"It's a small town but with the big town amenities," he said. "Also, McConnell is not a base but a neighbor. That makes a big difference."
It's also easy to do such things as call the mayor and get a reply.
"They get back to you," he said. "In big cities, you may not receive a response."
Saindon said he's going to stay active with his volunteering "as long as my health holds up."
For others seeking rewards in community service, Saindon has a few words of advice: "make sure the thing you do affects others in a positive manner. That's what it is all about.”