Funding for a Derby High School restroom renovation project was approved at last week’s Board of Education meeting, but not without some pushback toward Director of Operations Burke Jones from board members.
“These restrooms are in dire need of an update,” Jones said during the board meeting. “This makes a whole lot of sense to do this right now. If we put this off for six months, it’s a standalone project and the price is much higher.”
The Group B restroom renovation project costs $267,647, of which $108,649 was previously allocated. The district currently has about $350,000 of unspent Owner Contingency and Allowance Savings, so Jones asked the board to allocate $158,998 from the unspent funds to cover the remainder of the restroom renovation project.
In an email, Jones said doing the restroom renovation now makes sense “because of the other interior remodel work happening at the high school.”
“The trades can just add this to the work they are already doing in the building, so that really helps with the pricing,” Jones said. “The contingency and allowance savings stay in the project – it doesn’t disappear, but we can use it for projects that maybe could not be included in the budget at the beginning of the project.”
The board agreed that the restrooms were in need of an upgrade. But some members didn’t like that Jones hadn’t given the board members a list of other potential projects the unspent funds could go toward. Multiple board members said they’ve asked Jones for a prioritized project list – which some have requested multiple times – but Jones has not put a list together.
“I’m pretty frustrated about this conversation, because we’ve asked for [a list before],” board member Matt Hoag said. “Is [this restroom renovation] the highest priority for that money across the district? I want a list, and I want it prioritized, before we see another one of these.”
Jones said that’s exactly what he’s planning to do, but Hoag said he’s “asked for it like five times.”
Board member Mark Tillison then gave his perspective, saying he thinks that it’s essential to have “the visibility of what’s possible so we can collectively steer things.”
“Not having any visibility, I’m right behind [Mark], it’s a little frustrating, even in my short time,” Tillison said.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the restroom renovation, with Hoag being the one no vote.
“I would have voted yes had we had that list,” Hoag said.