A local business owner is being considered for a seat on the Derby Recreation Commission’s board of directors.
DRC board member Brian Johnson announced in March that he is not seeking reappointment. The Derby Board of Education is responsible for appointing two members to the DRC board.
At the school board’s special meeting on June 1, Superintendent Heather Bohaty recommended on behalf of the interview committee that the district appoint Brent Renberger to the DRC board vacancy.
Rick Ruff, DRC board president, is the other USD 260 appointee. The district’s new appointee is required to live in USD 260 boundaries but outside of the city limits of Derby.
A committee of school board members and DRC personnel conducted interviews in May. If approved at the next BOE meeting on June 14, Renberger, owner of Gateway Wireless and Network Services, will start in September.