Three additional projects to utilize the remaining USD 260 bond funds were approved by the Derby Board of Education back in February, with a timeline for those projects now taking shape.
First, the replacement of old ceilings and installation of new LED lights at El Paso Elementary ($581,032) started over the summer and was completed in early August.
Similar ceiling/lighting updates ($400,000) were approved for Derby High School, which is intended to be the first phase of a multi-year replacement plan. Work is expected to happen during the 2022-2023 school and be completed over summer 2023.
Most recently, the Derby school board set a maximum price for the DHS administration addition project ($1,218,282). The addition will provide more space for student support services, with that project also estimated to be completed in summer 2023.