A long-awaited project to reconstruct a section of the west side of Derby has a contract to proceed.
At its Aug. 13 meeting, the City Council approved a $1.8 million bid from Pearson Construction LCC to rebuild Kay and Water streets from K-15 to Madison Avenue.
The project will reconstruct the streets to what is known as an industrial standard. That includes stormwater sewers, curbs and gutters, and a sidewalk on one side.
The project will bring “significant improvements” in the oldest portion of the city, said Dan Squires, director of planning and engineering for the city.
There were three other bids on the project, all more than $2 million. An engineer’s estimate for the work was $2.3 million. Bids can come in under the estimate due to market conditions, including the amount of future work a contractor has scheduled.
Squires said it’s a good thing for it to be under budget.
“Due to the nature of reconstruction work and the project location, it is likely additional expenses may arise during construction,” he said.
The project is a recommendation of the West End Development Plan. It also will provide a valuable improvement, he said, as investing in infrastructure in West End reduces the city's maintenance costs and encourages re-development and private investment there.
The project is an outgrowth of the West End Development Plan, which was adopted in 2015 and incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan.
‘Short-term pain for long-term gain’
Squires said there was significant effort and redesign work necessary because of the age and lack of accurate records for existing water lines.
“There was very little control back then,” he said.
Thus, it was a struggle to find all the utilities, he said.
Also, there were numerous existing utilities that required relocation to make the improvements possible.
Squires said he would be surprised if he didn’t have to come back to the council to explain some issue that has arisen with the project, which he called a “messy” undertaking. There could be a large object buried there that would require extraction, he said.
However, the work will be worth it, he said.
“There will be short-term pain for long-term gain,” he said.
Council member Mark Staats agreed.
“We’ve needed to do this for years,” he said. “I’m excited about it.”
Mayor Randy White also agreed, saying it is a neighborhood that “needs some love.”
The area is a mix of residences, many of them quite old, and commercial enterprises. The narrow streets are bumpy, with potholes and drop offs along their sides.
Kay Street goes over the railroad tracks and the city has entered into an agreement with BNSF Railroad to coordinate required modifications to railroad equipment and work within the BNSF right-of-way.
Spurring investment in area property
As part of that, the city has agreed to pay BNSF Railroad $201,017 to relocate railroad signal equipment and install crossing panels.
Up to an additional $25,000 in design expense is anticipated. The improvements also required relocation of a portion of the city's fiber network, costing $25,100.
City Manager Kathy Sexton said she’s pleased to see the contract issued and it will be a “confidence booster” for that area of the city.
A lot of what needs to happen in the area is to have private property owners invest in their property, she said. This project will help make them feel positive about their ownership, she said.
Hopefully, it also will act as an incentive for others to invest there, she said.
The area, among the oldest sections of the city, has the worse streets in Derby, and it’s high time to take care of them, she said.
“We have the money, we have a contractor, now it’s time to get a contractor onsite,” she said.
The city has all the easements and all approvals, however, like Squires, Sexton urged patience as something will be bound to come up and there may be a delay in the complex project.
“It’s going to take a while,” she said.
Squires said work should begin this fall and go through 2020. Most of the paving will be in the spring, he said, and the goal is to keep the streets open to traffic as much as possible.