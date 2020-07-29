A free "end of summer" dance party is being planned from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Derby’s Rock River Rapids. All are welcome.
The Derby Recreation Commission’s Shine and Zumba instructors will be on hand to lead the festivities. Individuals will need to register for this event even though it is free. All donations will go toward Relay for Life American Cancer Society (Sedgwick County) and its goals to stomp out cancer. Cash donations will be accepted the day of the event or can be donated online at www.cancer.org. Register online at www.derbyrec.com.