The city of Derby has extended the suspension of permitting requirements for temporary signs in non-residential areas until May 31. Signs should generally comply with the zoning regulations, be placed a minimum of eight feet behind the curb and not block the vision of motorists.
The city made this adjustment to sign regulations in early April because many businesses adapted their business models to remain viable. Since restaurants have not been able to provide table service, they turned their focus to carry out and drive thru services by using new signs.
Questions about sign requirements should be directed to Everett Haynes, Assistant City Planner, at 788-6632 ext. 1230 or EverettHaynes@derbyweb.com.