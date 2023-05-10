Nick Reid made the most of every opportunity during his football journey, and it took him all around the world. The 2005 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year will become the 25th member of the University of Kansas football Ring of Honor in the 2023 football season.
Reid was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Derby football history,
yet he made a career at the linebacker position. At Derby, he would sporadically play safety and was recruited to KU as an athlete.
Once at Kansas, Reid started training at the quarterback position, but the defensive coaches asked him if he wanted to play on defense. Reid switched because he wanted to help the team and get playing time. He took some reps at safety, but there was a need at the linebacker spot, which proved to be a perfect fit for Reid.
It took a bit of time to develop at the position, and he would learn with then teammate
and roommate Kevin Kane, who is the current defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach at Purdue. Reid got his chance after an injury pushed him into a bigger role, and he appeared in 48 games, starting 40 in his Jayhawk tenure.
“It took a couple of years to come into my own and get a feel for it, but I had some great resources like Kane to help me,” Reid said. “Some of it is being at the right place at the right time with coaches who believe in you. You never know; you just have to be mentally and physically ready, and when you do get the chance, you have to make the most of it.”
Even in a senior season, where Reid was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12, he said he felt like he was still learning how to play the position. Reid is still the only Jayhawk to receive the conference DPOY award and is second all-time on the career tackles list at Kansas.
In his first year, the Jayhawks went 2-10. When he left KU, the Jayhawks had ended a 36-game winless streak against Nebraska, snapped an 11-game losing streak to Kansas State and reached two bowl games. Reid completed his college career by winning the Fort Worth Bowl over Houston in 2005.
After a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs after college, Reid went on to play in the NFL Europe for the Frankfurt Galaxy. His team reached the championship game, the World Bowl, in the final season of NFL Europe before the league was dissolved.
“It was a great experience. I got to travel around Europe and saw things that I never would have gotten to see without sports. The football was a good time, and it was fun to get to know the European players.”
Shortly after wrapping up his football career, Reid’s wife Cori got an opportunity to be the assistant athletic director at Missouri Southern State University.
“Since [Cori] had followed me around in my career and let me chase those dreams and stuck with me, I figured I owed it to her to tag along with her and let her live out her dreams,” Reid said. “So that is what brought us to the Joplin area.”
Reid has been at Joplin High School for 11 years as a special education teacher, head track coach and defensive coordinator for the Eagles’ football team. Reid said he has used Derby head coach, and former Kansas State wide receiver, Brandon Clark as a resource to bounce around ideas and Clark is always willing to talk.
The Ring of Honor ceremony will be held on October 7 as the Jayhawks host Central Florida. Reid is looking forward to enjoying the well-earned, once-in-a-lifetime moment with his family and friends.
“I think the whole experience will be special,” Reid said. “To be there with family and friends and we can all enjoy that moment together is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It is still crazy to me that my name is going up there and my kids, friends and family down the line can look up and see my name up there and, hopefully, that will be a source of pride for them.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.