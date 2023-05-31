As part of the annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, the Derby Recreation Commission will be holding two competitions.
The Toss Like a Boss cornhole tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at High Park. Registration is $30 per team.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
As part of the annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, the Derby Recreation Commission will be holding two competitions.
The Toss Like a Boss cornhole tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at High Park. Registration is $30 per team.
Meanwhile, the inaugural Smokin’ 5K race will start at 7:30 a.m. June 10 in High Park. Cost is $35 or $10 for the kids fun run (at 8:30 a.m.).
Registration deadline for both events is June 8. Sign up for either event can be completed at derbyrec.com.