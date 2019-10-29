Hosted by the Derby Chamber of Commerce and the VFW Post 7253, the parade is set from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade also happens to fall on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The parade will accept applications starting Nov. 1 from those who would like to reserve a spot in the lineup. This year’s theme is “A Gingerbread Christmas.”
Registration is free. The deadline to register is Friday, Nov. 29. An entry form for the parade can be found online at www.derbychamber.com.
Lineup for the parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Avenue entrance to the Panther Stadium parking lot. All entrants are asked to come in at the rear entrance to ensure one-way parade traffic.
The route will start at Panther Stadium, going west on Madison Avenue, then south on Georgie Avenue, east on Market Street and back to Panther Stadium.
For more information, contact lindsi@derbychamber.com.