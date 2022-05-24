The American Legion Family Post 408 is set to host the 12th annual Cregg “Bronco” Hansen Memorial golf tournament June 18 at the Derby Golf and Country Club (2600 Triple Creek Dr.). Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tournament play will start at 9 a.m.
Format for the tournament is a four-person scramble. Cost per individual is $85, which includes a round of golf (with cart), range balls, lunch and door prize entry. There will also be raffle prizes and flight prizes offered through the tournament. Golfers must be 18 or older.
Proceeds will benefit the mission and programs of the American Legion. For more information or to register, email post408golf@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/post408golf. Sign up deadline is June 11.