The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is taking registrations for its 2021 session.
The event is scheduled for June 6 to June 12 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program is usually for individuals who have completed their junior year of high school, but with last year’s cancellation, recent sophomores and seniors are also eligible.
Boys State is a “learn by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels. The program provides an interactive problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork.
Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org and submitting the person’s information.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 31. The cost to attend the program is $350; however, sponsors pay the majority of the fees in many instances, with the delegate or his family paying $50.