Entries are currently being accepted for the Derby Independence Day parade, which will start at 10 a.m. July 4. Procession will start at Panther Stadium and proceed west on Madison Avenue to Georgie, south on Georgie to Market Street and east on Market back to Panther Stadium. Lineup will start at 9 a.m.
The parade is sponsored by the Derby VFW and entries can be submitted online at www.vfw7253.org. This year’s theme is “I Pledge Allegiance.” Deadline to sign up is July 1.
For questions on entry, contact Derby VFW Post 7253 at 789-8244 or email derbyvfw@yahoo.com.