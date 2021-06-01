Community members looking to participate in this year’s July 4 parade can sign up now.
Derby’s Independence Day parade is coordinated by VFW Post 7253. This year’s parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, and entry forms are due by July 1.
This year’s theme is “We The People, Together We Stand.” The parade will follow the same route and staging area as last year.
More details about the parade and an entry form can be found at www.vfw7253.org. Entries can be emailed to VFW Post 7253 at derbyvfw@yahoo.com, or they can be dropped off or mailed to the Fourth of July Parade Committee, 101 S. Baltimore.
Any questions can be directed to Dale Webster, 316-789-8244.