The Derby Education Foundation is preparing to host its fifth annual golf tournament at Hidden Lakes Golf Course (6020 S. Greenwich Rd.) on Sept. 23 with a 1 p.m. start.
Registration is $400 for a team of four, with funds directly benefitting Derby Public Schools staff and students through grants and scholarships.
Dinner and player gift bags are included with tournament registration. Dinner, raffle, awards and auction prizes will follow tournament play, while registration and the driving range will open at noon Sept. 23.
Formatted as a four-player scramble, the tournament will be flighted based on the number of teams. Mulligans will also be sold (limit two per player).
Online registration can be completed at derbyeducationfoundation.org. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 10.