Golfers and sponsors can now register for the Derby Education Foundation Golf Tournament.
The tournament has been held each October since 2016 at Hidden Lakes Golf Course, 6020 S. Greenwich. This year’s tournament begins at noon Oct. 11.
Sponsors provide financial support and donate prizes. Proceeds benefit the DEF, which provides grants and scholarships to students and staff at Derby Public Schools.
Since its inception in 2010, the Foundation has provided the district over $40,000 in grants.
The format of play will be a four-person scramble. No handicaps are required. Tournament will be flighted based on the number of participating teams. Mulligans will be sold, with a limit of two per player.
Registration and driving range starts at 11:00 a.m. Dinner, raffle, awards and auction prizes will follow the tournament.
To donate, sponsor or register for the tournament, contact Litona Hoyt at lhoyt@usd260.com. Visit www.derbyeducationfoundation.org/golf-tournament.html for more information, to register a team or sponsor a hole.