The Derby Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament at the Derby Golf and Country Club on May 14. Players of all skill levels are invited to compete in the tournament, which includes team contests and games scattered throughout the course.
Registration is $500 for a team of four and includes goody bags, green fees, breakfast, boxed lunch, mulligan ball and entry into all team contests (John Daly drive and hole-in-one). Prizes for the hole-in-one contests include $10,000, a set of Callaway X series irons, 50" smart TV and a $500 Visa gift card.
Tee times will begin at
8:30 a.m. May 14, with check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. There
will be a limit of 36 teams allowed to compete and registration for the tournament will close at noon on May 12. Sign-up can be completed at derbychamber.com.