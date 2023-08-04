The Derby Church of the Nazarene will be hosting its first annual Cruisin’ for the Cross Car Show on Aug. 13. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. at High Park (2801 E. James) and will feature a car show and a fishing clinic for kids. Registration for the car show will be from 1-3 p.m. The pre-registration ends on Aug. 9 and costs $20. The mail-in form can be found on the Crusin’ for the Cross Car Show Facebook page. Registration will be open on the day of the event and will cost $25. There will be three judging classes for the show. Proceeds will benefit the Men’s Ministry Community Outreach.
Registration open for 1st annual Crusin’ for the Cross Car Show
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-