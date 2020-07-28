The deadline to register for Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer has been extended to July 31, according to the school district’s calendar. If your child qualified for free or reduced meals during the 2019-2020 school year, you may qualify for Pandemic EBT. For more info, contact the Department for Children and Families at 1-888-369-4777 or the Food Service Supervisor at mlawson@usd260.com, or by calling 788-8419.
Registration for Pandemic EBT ends soon
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
