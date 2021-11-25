The city of Derby has extended the deadline for its second annual Holiday Lights contest to Nov. 27. All businesses and Derby residents wanting to participate are encouraged to sign up, with decorations to be on display by Nov. 29. The contest itself will run from Dec. 4 to 25.
Prizes will be awarded to the winner in five different categories including traditional, most creative, neighborhood, business and people’s choice.
For those interested in signing up, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights. Any additional questions can be directed to Janae Springer at 788-1519 (ext. 1232) or info@derbyweb.com.