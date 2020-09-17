This story is part of a series taking an in-depth look at a number of elements included in the city’s new Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
Being comprehensive, the Vision Derby 2040 plan is intended to cover all the planning aspects for Derby in the next 20 years. As City Planner Scott Knebel noted, it is uncommon for a comprehensive plan to contain a single document.
So, while a number of elements of the plan focus on Derby itself, naturally there are some regional plans – still incorporating the bigger picture goal of growth – included in Vision Derby 2040.
Even among separate plans, collaboration remains a key element of Vision Derby 2040, as the integrated plans range from work with other Derby partners to nearby municipalities. At a local level, that includes the Derby Walkable Development plan, West End Development plan and more.
Meanwhile, regionally, existing efforts factored into Vision Derby 2040 include the 47th-55th St. South Joint Area Plan (with the city of Wichita), Derby-Mulvane Joint Area Plan and the ARC 95 Study (with multiple municipalities). In fact, Knebel said a number of those – except for the Walkable Development plan – were around when Derby’s last comprehensive plan was adopted, making it easier to incorporate into Vision Derby 2040.
As more new plans continue to be factored in the future (like a new Park and Open Space Master Plan and Complete Streets plan), Knebel noted that collaboration and community input remains a crucial factor.
“The whole purpose of doing community planning is to provide the citizens, both the residential citizens and the corporate citizens, the community that they want for themselves,” Knebel said. “You really only accomplish that if you are open, transparent and seeking the input of the people who are impacted by the plan and collaborating with them to create a plan that at least attempts to implement community consensus about the best approach.”
Regionally, the most impactful plan to Derby in the long-term may be the ARC 95 Study, which seeks to improve east-west access in Sedgwick County along the 95th Street corridor with a bridge over the Arkansas River as well as an elevated (grade-separated) crossing over the BNSF railroad tracks along K-15.
Getting input on regional plans depends upon the element in question, but the ARC 95 project is certainly one that Derby has highlighted as worth its time. Recently, Director of Planning and Engineering Dan Squires has been visiting with partner municipalities like Rose Hill and Clearwater about committing to that project (something Haysville, Mulvane and Wichita have already done). There is a clear interest, too, with that being one situation where Knebel noted that full investment is key.
“If an improvement like that is to actually get funded, it will likely take federal and state funding to make it happen. That usually requires cooperation of multiple jurisdictions to seek that funding, so that’s a good example of how that might occur,” Knebel said.
Projected costs for the ARC 95 project are just shy of $100 million and while support of the Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Turnpike Authority continues to be sought, Squires noted most of the partner municipalities have already committed.
With that commitment, Squires said those involved are ready to enter the design phase so the municipalities involved will be prepared to move forward with the project once it is approved.
“Getting the next step done where we can get a design complete is huge because it positions you when some type of funding becomes available to be ready to go and access that funding for construction, which is the really big dollars,” Squires said.
ARC 95 improvements would include the two crossings as well as an expansion of 95th Street up to five lanes – improving the traffic flow of that corridor not just for vehicles, but for cyclists and pedestrians as well.
Studies as far back as 2008 have shown the need for enhanced traffic capacity in southern Sedgwick County, which the ARC 95 project would address. It also aligns with the overarching goals of Vision Derby 2040, from a mobility standpoint to an industrial standpoint, to build towards the city’s future.
“The grade-separated access over BNSF railroad, the only one south of Kellogg, is huge when you’re trying to get back and forth from a public safety and just a transportation standpoint,” Squires said.
“It’s something that is important to the overall economy of the community in providing ease of access to the community from the interstate highway system,” Knebel said.” That’s certainly something that is a priority identified in this plan and something the community is pursuing.”