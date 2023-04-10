Derby Public Schools Director of Finance John Regier gave an update to the USD 260 Board of Education at the March 27 meeting regarding legislative action relevant to the school district.
The bills that have passed or are likely to overturn the governor’s veto are:
House Bill 2236: Parents bill of rights to object to harmful and inappropriate educational materials. This bill would allow parents to opt their children out of objectionable material that would offend the religious or moral upbringing of their child. The bill passed the House of Representatives 75-47 on Feb. 23. The Senate passed the bill 23-17 on March 28.
Opponents of the bill said the legislation was unnecessary as religious freedom is already protected by the United States Constitution.
The bill now goes to Governor Laura Kelly who has time to consider whether to veto the measure when the veto session begins April 26. To override a veto, the House would need 84 votes and Senate 27 votes.
House Bill 2238: Fairness in women’s sports act to require that female student athletic teams only include members who are biologically female. This passed through both chambers of the legislature but was vetoed by the governor on March 17. Since then, both the House and Senate have overridden the governor’s veto. The law is set to take effect July 1.
Bills that could still pass this legislative session:
House Substitute for Senate Bill 83: Regier described this as a “gut-and-go” bill that would address a hodgepodge of issues. Issues including making appropriations for the state department of education for FY 2024, establishing the Sunflower Education Equity Act to provide education savings accounts for qualified students (to attend private schools), requiring school districts to provide a salary increase to all licensed teachers and defining enrollment of small school districts as the highest enrollment from the preceding four years under the Kansas School Equity and Enhancement Act. This has passed the House but is still being negotiated in the Senate, with both recently split on adopting the conference committee report. Since it addresses issues introduced by both Republican and Democratic officials, and has received support from Governor Kelly, it will likely still see some action.
Bills in limbo:
House Bill 2163: Requiring statutory due process procedures for a school district's non-renewal or termination of a teacher contract. This went before the House Committee on Education, which held a hearing Feb. 6, but no further action has been taken.
Senate Bill 82: Requires schools to establish policies and procedures regarding concussion
management, as well as establishing a concussion management team to act on these
policies/procedures. In March, the committee as a whole passed this bill to allow it to
retain a place on the calendar, but no further action has been taken.
Senate Bill 97: Increasing the extent of property tax exemption for residential property from the statewide school levy from $45,000 to $65,000. The Senate committee
on assessment and taxation recommended this bill be passed. No further action to date.
House Bill 2030: A bill authorizing non-public school students to participate in activities regulated by the Kansas State High School Activities Association had a hearing before the House committee on K-12 education budget on Jan. 24. This has since been passed back and forth between that committee and House committee on appropriations.
House Bill 2382: A school district board of education member free speech and transparency act. This would require local board of ed members to make available emails on a personal email account that deal with school district business under the Kansas Open Records Act, along with a number of other transparency issues. No action has been taken since a Feb. 20 hearing by the Committee on the K-12 education budget.
Bills withdrawn from calendar:
House Bill 2139: Creating the crime of abuse of a sports official and providing criminal penalties therefore. This bill was recommended for approval by the House Committee on Education on Feb. 7. Since then, it has been passed around like a hot potato from the Committee on Appropriations to the Committee on Judiciary and back to the Committee on Education to then be withdrawn from the calendar on March 7.
House Bill 2143: Establishing requirements for school district bullying policies and procedures for investigating complaints. The House Committee on Education recommended passage of the bill on Feb. 20 and it has since been struck from the calendar.