The Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry, from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a special thank you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.