Veteran Loy Eary, 92, will lead Derby’s Fourth of July parade this year.
Affectionately called the “can man,” Eary has collected cans from the VFW Post 7253 in Derby for almost three years, taking them to Allmetal Recycling and contributing all proceeds to the Kansas Honor Flight.
Formed in 2012, the Kansas Honor Flight provides trips for veterans of World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War eras to Washington, D.C., where they are able to see memorials for veterans living and lost. Through the end of 2019, the nonprofit group had sent more than 2,500 Kansas veterans on an honor flight.
Eary served two years in the Army in the Korean War and 18 years in the Air Force as an aircraft electrician. He had the chance to go on the honor flight in 2014, which he described as a life-changing experience.
“The welcome you get when you get back home – you can’t describe it in words how you feel,” he said.
After he returned home from the honor flight, he decided he wanted to volunteer in some way to help the organization.
“I’ve got back problems, so I can’t stand too long, and I can’t walk very far,” he said. “So I made a deal with the VFW in Derby to not trash their cans, to save them for me. They’ve bent over backward to help me with that.”
He picks up bags of cans from the VFW every Tuesday, taking a load of cans to recycling once a month.
According to Kansas Honor Flight, Eary has hauled 2,598 pounds in cans and 314 pounds of scrap since he started. That totals about $1,600 raised, or enough to cover two KHF trips.
The Air Force brought Eary to Kansas in the 1960s, before his retirement from the armed services in 1973. He has lived in Rose Hill ever since.
Eary has been a member of the Derby VFW post for about three years, he said. He became a life member last year.
Eary said someone at the VFW asked him earlier this month if he would like to lead this year’s Fourth of July parade when he was picking up cans.
“You could’ve knocked me over with a feather when they asked me that,” he said. “I never really thought of anything like that, you know.”
Eary will be riding in a convertible and waving to parade-goers.
“I’m looking forward to doing that ‘cause I’m a good waver,” Eary said.
Derby’s Independence Day parade, coordinated by VFW Post 7253, kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, and parade entry forms are due by July 1.
This year’s theme is “We The People, Together We Stand.” The parade will follow the same route and staging area as last year.
More details about the parade and an entry form can be found at www.vfw7253.org.