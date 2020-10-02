Each year, the Taste of Derby (the largest annual event for the Chamber of Commerce) has a theme. That has held true over the 20 years of the event’s history
This year, the Chamber’s hand was forced somewhat, giving the Taste of Derby a “to-go” theme in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. That means the event will have a much different look –not being hosted in a centralized location, not having a live/silent auction, etc.
“With COVID, we obviously cannot do that event; it would not be safe to do that event, so we have been trying to think of ways to have the event and still have a little bit of fun with our restaurants and the community,” said Chamber President and CEO Mark Staats.
For this year’s Taste of Derby, to be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5, instead of going to one location attendees will travel to the various participating restaurants around Derby (typically between 12 and 17 each year) – with a $10 “passport” lanyard giving individuals access to what each restaurant has to offer. Lanyards can be prepurchased from the Chamber and will be available to pick up, along with maps, at the Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry) the night of the event.
Currently, 10 local restaurants – Buffalo Wild Wings, Casa Martinez, Domino’s, Drury Lane, Hog Wild, Pizza John’s, Keglers, Little Busters, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, The Cafeteria at Rock Regional Hospital and Truly Amazing Catering – have committed to participating in this year’s Taste of Derby. Staats expects more will join the roster by Nov. 5, especially as the new format is to their benefit.
“A lot of the restaurants I’m talking to are actually liking this idea better, primarily because they do not have to transport the food from their location to the venue,” Staats said.
Previously, convening at a central location has limited the offerings restaurants could bring to Taste of Derby. Hosting the event in their own restaurants eliminates that issue, while opening up the opportunity for some restaurants that have never participated (i.e., Pizza Johns, Domino’s) to be a part of the event this year.
Restaurants will have designated areas set up for samples and even specific traffic, with some looking forward to being able to offer a wider variety of food items and some using the Taste of Derby to market some new menu items.
With the new format, Staats said it also gives attendees some autonomy over their experience – being able to visit the participating restaurants in any order they like. The lower price point for tickets ($10 versus $40) is also something that he hopes will attract more people to the event and get them to explore the community.
“I think it’s a fun way for people to truly get around and just taste some different things,” Staats said. “It’s easy to think that you’ve been to every place in Derby, but maybe you haven’t because we’re creatures of habit and we tend to drift to the same places. This is a very inexpensive way to go around and try different things.”
Typically, Taste of Derby draws a crowd of 300 to 400. With the new format, Staats is not sure what to expect, but he is hoping that may help draw in a different crowd that would not normally attend the event. If successful, he noted the event may continue to evolve and keep the mobile format in the future.
Although the interactive auctions are going away, that element of engagement will still be present as the Chamber will host a text-based trivia game throughout Taste of Derby – with a number of “food-centric” prizes up for grabs.
“We wanted participants to still feel connected throughout the entire event, even though they’re not going to be all together at one time, so we thought a trivia contest would be the perfect way to do that,” said Chamber Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Lindsi Berry.
Giving attendees a true Taste of Derby, Staats noted the event has a lot to offer – no matter how it is packaged. The current pandemic has forced the Chamber to switch strategies this year, hosting a number of smaller events as opposed to fewer but larger ones, but it continues to evolve in order to bring in dollars and promote businesses.
So far, that has worked well with the Chamber’s annual golf tournament being one of its most successful according to Staats. The Chamber is looking for similar results with the Taste of Derby and expects the business and residential populations are hungry for an event like that.
“I think our community is wanting to do things,” Staats said. “As long as they can be done in a safe way, I think that our community craves it and our businesses crave it – our businesses want the exposure.”
Event lanyards can be reserved at derbychamber.com.