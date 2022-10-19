Reception set to highlight diverse art at DPL

“Critical Eye” is among the photorealistic works from Skip Kreibach currently on display at the Derby library.

 COURTESY/DERBY ARTS COUNCIL

Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in color and creativity in a wide-ranging pair of exhibits from local artists Skip Kreibach and Lindsay Hendershot currently on display at the Derby Public Library (through a partnership with the Derby Arts Council). Guests can enjoy comparing and contrasting the work of the artists who are almost polar opposites.

Derby’s Skip Kreibach, whose background includes serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and teaching computer science classes, became interested in creating art in 2003. He describes himself as a realist, who creates in many mediums. Still life, landscapes, flowers, portraits and wildlife are his favorite subjects. Kreibach focuses his efforts on creating art so real, it almost reaches the point of being a photographic image.

