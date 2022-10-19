Reception set to highlight diverse art at DPL

Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in color and creativity in a wide-ranging pair of exhibits from local artists Skip Kreibach and Lindsay Hendershot currently on display at the Derby Public Library (through a partnership with the Derby Arts Council). Guests can enjoy comparing and contrasting the work of the artists who are almost polar opposites.
Derby’s Skip Kreibach, whose background includes serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and teaching computer science classes, became interested in creating art in 2003. He describes himself as a realist, who creates in many mediums. Still life, landscapes, flowers, portraits and wildlife are his favorite subjects. Kreibach focuses his efforts on creating art so real, it almost reaches the point of being a photographic image.
Kreibach is a member of the Kansas Art Guild. His art has been shown in many galleries and has garnered a number of awards at events such as the Verdigris Valley Art Exhibit, Kansas State Fair, the Bartlesville Art Association and more. In May of this year, Governor Laura Kelly met with Kreibach as a winning artist of the Art is Ageless program.
Wichita’s Lindsay Hendershot identifies herself as an abstract/mixed media artist, and has worked to perfect techniques using acrylics, extreme colors, manipulation and other elements to produce work which can resonate with many different viewers. Her original artwork flows with waves of color and divergent themes.
Inspired by nature, especially in the painting process, viewers can appreciate the ebb and flow, the gentle organic shapes and the varieties in colors Hendershot incorporates in her pieces. Her finished works are completely unique, not able to be duplicated or rendered again.
Celebrating both exhibits on display, the Derby Arts Council will host a reception with the artists from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Gathering Space and High Wall Gallery. Light refreshments will be served, and Mulvane musician Tyler Bayliff will also perform at the free event.