Fire started by discarded fireworks
An apartment fire at 425 N. Baltimore on June 30 caused between $35,000 and $40,000 in damage, Fire Chief John Turner said.
The fire happened around 11:30 at night at the Tiya’s Place apartments. It was started by discarded fireworks that were still hot. Residents noticed smoke coming from the kitchen and were able to safely exit the apartment. One occupant was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and a pet cat died in the fire. Otherwise there were no injuries.
Garage fire causes over $100,000 in damage
A fire at 3007 N. Triple Creek Drive caused over $100,000 in damage and is still under investigation, Fire Chief John Turner said.
The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house, but the fire itself was contained to the garage. The damage was largely to a car inside the garage, which was significantly burnt up, Fire Chief John Turner said.
Residents heard a smoke alarm go off in the house’s laundry room. They then opened the door to the attached garage and saw the fire.
“Fortunately [they] got the door shut and called us,” Turner said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.