Derby senior citizens looking for a volunteer opportunity that combines entertaining young students with honing their acting chops can find it in Reader’s Theatre.
And the added bonus, according to coordinator Susan Tull, is it involves no memorization or long hours of commitment.
Reader’s Theatre members perform stories during the school year at all the district schools – including St. Mary’s – for students kindergarten through fifth grade.
“If people want to participate, they need to join the Derby Senior Center, which just means filling out an application, and then indicate they wish to be part of Reader’s Theatre,” said Tull, who took over the program about four years ago.
“We start up in September with two meetings – one to get to know people who want to join, introduce the program, and run through a sample script,” she explained. That meeting will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Derby Senior Center.
Members meet later in September for a practice meeting to prepare for the October visits. Each grade has a month for presentation: kindergarten in October, first grade in November, second grade in January, third grade in February, fourth grade in March and fifth grade in April.
Tull schedules the sessions with the designated school representatives, selects the age-appropriate scripts, provides each Reader’s Theatre member with a notebook which includes the scripts, and schedules the readers.
“A part of my job is to tell them [readers] what we’re doing each month, the dates and times, and find out when they can be there, so they know what they are committing to,” she said. “Then I make up a schedule and send it out.”
All the participants wear black, and everyone has his or her own script and designated parts.
“There are some props involved, but very small ones – maybe a hand puppet or hat or headbands,” Tull said. “I try to keep that part simple.”
She emphasized that performers can’t be shy, and the only physical requirements are to “be able to read, have your part marked, and bring energy to the performances.
“You should feel comfortable reading your part as though you were reading to a grandchild or young family friend, with energy and enthusiasm,” Tull said. “Kids love it when a story comes alive, and really respond the more dramatic you can be. It’s fun.”
At the meetings to prepare for the coming month the group reads around the table and makes comments and changes to the script if needed.
“It never quite feels like it will work,” Tull said. “But when you get 60 or 80 little kids in front of you, all sitting ‘crisscross applesauce,’ looking up at you waiting for something, it brings on an energy. I would say 95 percent of the time we get a great response from the kids.”
Tull has a file box filled with scripts – some inherited and some she has found on the internet.
“Some of the scripts are old-fashioned; some have been revamped to be more current,” she said, adding that the “younger students are fine with just about anything you do.
“I believe with all my heart that when a live group of performers shows up in front of a group of kids that it’s not so much what the story is, it’s the energy that comes from people.”
Tull, a retired special education paraprofessional in the Derby schools, emphasized that “we obviously always encourage reading as part of our greeting.
“[We convey] the concept that as reading becomes a habit as they move through school, it is a habit they can always depend on to take them anywhere in the universe. That’s what a good book will do.
“During one performance I looked up from a reading and saw a youngster in the middle of the group reading his own book – probably a Harry Potter book – and I thought, ‘you know what, good for you,’” she said with a laugh.
Reader’s Theatre started in 1999, and although they primarily perform for elementary schools Tull said they occasionally have been requested to perform for adult groups, including Rotary Club and at assisted living facilities. To schedule an adult reading, contact Laura Friend at the Derby Senior Center, 316-788-0223.