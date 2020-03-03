Macy Renberger might not know it, but she’s learning how to network.
The 11-year-old was interested in meeting other people who like horses, ranch life and rodeos. So she approached seventh-grade social studies teacher Cathy McBride to ask if she would sponsor a new club.
The Derby North Middle School Ranch and Rodeo Club is the result.
The group began meeting at the start of the school year and has seven members so far.
“I wanted more people to get interested in it, and I wanted people to meet new people,” Macy, a sixth grader, explained.
Macy has two horses and participates in barrel racing and rodeos. She got her first horse two years ago.
The group meets at 3:35 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in McBride’s classroom. Members also go on field trips.
“We’ve been to a vet clinic and to Bradley Fair for carriage rides,” Macy said.
While McBride is the official sponsor, she said her husband helps out a lot. They have a “little ranch out in Cowley County,” she said.
McBride said the group is always looking for speakers to talk to students. Anyone willing to do so may reach out to her at cmcbride@usd260.com.
“We had a girl who had just won all-around cowgirl for the Kansas Junior Rodeo Association,” McBride said. “She’s 13, and she brought her horse out.”
She spoke about different rodeo events that might interest club members.
“We are in the process of planning a trip to Oklahoma State University for their vet days,” McBride said.
Macy said she already knows she wants to be a veterinarian.
McBride said she was hesitant to sponsor the club at first because she’s
in her first year of teaching seventh grade.
“My husband said, ‘Don’t you tell that girl no,’ ” McBride said. “She approached me about it. There aren’t a lot of kids who obviously have the same interest as her.”
Asked if she is the president of the club, Macy said, “I’m just the one who started it. I’m just one of the members.”
The club is open to any student at Derby North. It’s free to join, but there may be fees associated with field trips, McBride said.
Macy is eager for the club to grow.
“I hope we can get some new members,” she said.