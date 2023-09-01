BOE Budget

BOE member Andy Watkins raised questions about a proposed increase to the local option budget during the Aug. 28 school board meeting.

 FILE

The Derby Board of Education voted to have the proposed 2023-24 district budget approved for publication and provide notice of a public hearing on it. In past years, this requirement of the district has been a rubber stamp type process. At the Aug. 28 BOE meeting, things were a bit different. 

In a previous meeting, the board came to a consensus to raise the local option budget (LOB) percentage from 30 to 31%. This came about as a result of discussion that the mil levy has gone down for the first time in years.  

0
0
0
0
0