The Derby Board of Education voted to have the proposed 2023-24 district budget approved for publication and provide notice of a public hearing on it. In past years, this requirement of the district has been a rubber stamp type process. At the Aug. 28 BOE meeting, things were a bit different.
In a previous meeting, the board came to a consensus to raise the local option budget (LOB) percentage from 30 to 31%. This came about as a result of discussion that the mil levy has gone down for the first time in years.
The administration presented the idea of using the funds from the increase to enhance wages for classified personnel. They indicated there has been some difficulty in hiring, and the funds would make them more competitive.
Board member Andy Watkins expressed concern over whether the district had properly submitted a request to the Kansas Department of Education for an increase in the LOB, saying that the request was to come from the board after board approval.
Watkins went on to explain that approval would be voting in a public meeting with at least four board members agreeing to the increase. Watkins went on to point out the statute says: “The Board of any district that desires to increase the LOB shall submit written notice of intent to the state board by April 1.”
“The administration went ahead and submitted an increase without board approval,” Watkins said.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty said she had communicated with the director of school finance for the Kansas State Department of Education who recommended that you can submit a recommendation to increase July 1 or after the budget is prepared. She said the form that was submitted was for intent only to give the district and board flexibility if needed.
Watkins recommended leaving the LOB at the current 30% and presented information on how increasing the LOB would impact taxes and how not increasing would as well.
“If we increase to 31, the increase to our patrons in taxes is about $274,000. In 2021 and ’22 our total LOB was about $14.5 million, in ’22-’23 it went up to $15.2 million. With the proposed increase in the LOB, it would take it from $15.2 to $16.5 million – $1.3 million or about 8.9% [more],” Watkins explained.
Watkins explained that leaving the LOB at 30%, with the increased tax valuations and with a decrease in the mil levy, there would still be an increase in the LOB of about 5.4% or $832,000.
“You also have to look at the total tax base. You’ve got inflation and you have higher property tax valuations, the other piece to that multiple,” he said.
Derby has had some advantages in producing tax revenue with property valuations, not only because of valuation increases but because of the increase in new properties, retail and more, as compared to other communities.
Watkins answer to help fund requests from administration was to look at using contingency funds.
“If we do want to try and increase more tax revenue, one thing we might look at is the contingency we have. The contingency in 2021 was $3.7 million. In 2022, it was $4.29 million. It was about $4.23 million at the end of the last fiscal year and we project it to be about $4.39 million,” Watkins said.
Board member Mathew Joyce explained that in his 14 years on the board the budgeting process has been the same.
“We had a long discussion about it, the direction of the board was to go with 31%. The majority of the board gave the discretion,” Joyce said.
Board President Michael Blankenship indicated that he felt what the administration wanted to do with the funds was a good thing and because of that was originally in favor of increasing the LOB. He also commented on the directions of the city of Derby and DRC and feels like the board should take into consideration what they do.
“It affects all of our community. Seeing what those two entities decided, I don’t want to place an extra burden on our tax payers, that’s why I am changing my mind,” Blankenship said.
Board member Pamela Doyle indicated there was a unique opportunity to generate some revenue and do some things for our staff that need to be done which helps the district be competitive in those areas, while not raising taxes.
“Our part of the tax bill is going to go down this year; it’s just not going to go down as much as it would have, had we not taken this opportunity to generate some funds,” Doyle explained.
A public budget hearing for the purpose of hearing and answering taxpayer objections relating to the use of funds and amount of tax to be levied and more has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the USD 260 Administrative Center, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby. The public hearing also includes exceeding the Revenue Neutral Tax Rate.