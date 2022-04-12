The “Horses, Hats and Roses” will be out in full force May 7 at the Hubbard Arts Center, with the neighboring Derby Historical Museum hosting a fundraiser in conjunction with the running of the Kentucky Derby.
For three years, the museum’s new fundraiser has been in the works (postponed due to the pandemic). Having the chance to finally host it, organizers and board members are working to build anticipation and draw a crowd.
One enticing element being highlighted leading up to the event is the related raffle. While there will be a number of prizes raffled off during the event for attendees (a gun safe, wine basket, B&B stay, etc.), there are four Super Raffle packages also up for grabs and participants do not need to be present at the fundraiser to win.
Among the Super
Raffle prizes are a women’s spa package, men’s package (including gift cards for Ace Hardware, Sig’s and more) and a family entertainment package including a 65-inch TV. The most unique of
the packages, though, is the kids’ adventure package.
On top of passes to Rock River Rapids, Field Station: Dinosaurs, etc., the adventure package also includes breakfast/lunch with Derby Police Chief Robert Lee and Fire Chief John Turner – as well as tours of their respective facilities. Board member Bill Smith noted that the idea originated from Julie Olmstead and evolved into the kid-centric package it became.
Raffle tickets are available for $5 each or five for $20 and will be available up until the day of the fundraiser. They can be purchased at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays or from any museum board member. Buyers will be able to enter their raffle tickets for the prize package of their choosing.
In addition to the raffle, a hat sale is currently being held at the museum playing into the fundraiser – with Derby-related headwear purchased and donated for the organization to sell as another fundraising element.
“Anything we can make off the hats will go to the museum,” said board member Susan Swaney.
Small hats are being sold for $20 and large
hats for $40 up until the event, with the remaining supply to be offered during the fundraiser
as well.
One more order is expected to add to the inventory before the fundraiser, with the hats available for purchase during normal museum hours on Saturday. Swaney said those interested can also contact her (258-0577) to arrange purchase if they are unable to stop by on the weekend.
“I just thought it would be fun because I know some women want to wear a hat and they may not know where to buy one or they may have waited until the last minute and they don’t want to order one,” Swaney said.
There will be a best hat contest – among other Derby-related activities, including a showing of the annual race – at the “Horses, Hats and Roses” fundraiser, going on from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 7. Cost per ticket is $60, with proceeds of all related elements benefitting the museum’s heating and air conditioning fund.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit derbykshistorymuseum.org or call 617-2383.