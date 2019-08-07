Derby Radio Control Club will host a public event in celebration of the seventh National Model Aviation Day.
The purpose of the nationwide celebration is to bring aviation hobbyists and members of local Academy of Model Aeronautics clubs to share their passion of flying model aircraft. Demonstrations and more will take place at the event.
The “Fun Fly” is set from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the southeast corner of High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Founded in 1996, the DRCC is a group of people in the Derby area who are enthusiastic about the sport and hobby of radio-controlled aircraft.
See coverage of last year's event here.