The Derby R/C Club is bringing some high-flying fun to High Park this weekend.
In celebration of National Model Aviation Day, the R/C club is hosting a Fun Fly event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Fred Harvey, a longtime member of the club, said the event will be an opportunity for people to “get together and fly.”
“It will be a very low-key event,” Harvey said. “People are welcome to come watch and ask questions.”
Aside from spectating, guests may have a chance to pilot a plane. Harvey said the club will likely bring out some buddy boxes, which allow guests to fly a plane with a safety net. A club member on a separate box can take control if the flight gets hairy.
Harvey said he wants to show the community what the club can do and who they are. They’re looking to find some new members, particularly younger people. The club currently has 25 members.
“I was one of the club’s charter members when it started in ’96,” Harvey said. “There’s only three of us [charter members] left anymore. We need more young bodies to keep the sport going.”
Harvey himself has been a model plane enthusiast for nearly 50 years. A former Navy man, Harvey first became interested in model planes when he was stationed in Northern Ireland. His love for the hobby has never wavered.
“I’ve been doing this since 1973,” Harvey said. “I’ve seen the hobby change dramatically in the last 10 years, especially in the equipment that’s available.”
The club plans to meet in the southeast corner of High Park on Saturday.
“It will be a bunch of people getting together to fly. We want people to come out and see what
we do.”