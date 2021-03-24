Captain Jimmy Queen has served with the Derby Police Department nearly 30 years, but his interest in law enforcement goes back much further than that.
“I’ve been on that career path probably since I was about 9 years old. I had a cousin who was a police officer and our church was right beside the police station. On Sundays, when everybody would be waiting for my mom down there over at the church, she’d just swing by the police station and pick me up,” Queen said. “It’s pretty much what I’ve always wanted to do.”
Queen’s dedication to public service was recently recognized, as he received the American Legion Family Post 408’s 2020 Law Enforcement of the Year Award at the organization’s annual birthday celebration on March 13.
Protect and serve are two words most often associated with the work of those in law enforcement, and Queen fills that role to a tee.
“To serve is basically just it in a nutshell; serve the community in whatever way you can, and I’ve been lucky enough to do that in several ways,” Queen said.
Prior to joining Derby PD, Queen served as a reserve officer for a couple of years in Clearwater after working security detail while stationed at McConnell Air Force Base – a post that brought the Virginia native to the area.
Whether protecting Derby residents by working to stop burglars in the act or a DUI from going wrong, or serving in the community – even outside of his work with the police department – Queen is committed to
the job.
Sitting in his departmental vehicle, he still gets the same feeling he did when he first started on the force years ago – which is how he tells young officers they’ll know if they’re in the right position.
Beyond that, the ideals to protect and serve merged perfectly in the past year with the onset of the COVID pandemic. In that instance, Queen was ready to step up.
As the department took necessary precautions (like so many other businesses), an opportunity presented itself to do more. Around the time Derby PD was hearing about drive-by celebrations in other communities, the department got a call from a lady asking what it could do to help make her granddaughter’s birthday special.
From there, Queen helped get both his department and the Derby Fire Department on board to participate in drive-by birthday celebrations for the community. That included securing a digital display sign customized to read “Happy B-Day” as part of the procession. Gift bags (held over from a community outreach event that didn’t happen) were also given out – including items like pencils, erasers, coloring books, etc.
“Most of what I do or have done volunteering has been with the kids – between football, softball, I did some mentoring in the middle school a couple of years ago – so seeing that this was helping them make it through was good for me,” Queen said. “Recognition-wise, I didn’t feel like I really needed any or deserved it. I was just doing my job just like everybody else was all over the country, trying to figure out how to cope and how to help our people cope.”
Overall, 121 drive-by celebrations have been organized for area youth and senior citizens as part of Queen’s efforts.
Taking pride in his work, from being among the first drug recognition experts in the state to advancing up the ranks in the department, service has always been at the forefront for Queen. Coaching, mentoring and likewise, he and his wife have tried to instill that in their family while setting an example that there are many ways to work in your community and make it better.