Derby students returned to schools Aug. 11 for what will be the third school year in a row that is at least partially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, schools are set to look much different than they have since March 2020: masks are optional, no remote learning option is available, and social distancing will not be enforced. The district is also looking at a potential on-site testing program, which would allow close contacts to get tested before class rather than quarantine.
The Informer interviewed two upperclassmen at Derby High School about how the pandemic affected their past two years of high school and what they’re expecting heading into the new school year.
Kyle DeVault, junior, is editor of the Panther’s Tale newspaper, a clarinetist in the Derby High School band and runs track. Chloe Johnson, senior, is president of the National Honor Society, senior class secretary, and competes in debate and golf.
Questions and responses may be edited for length and clarity.
1. Broadly, what has your experience attending high school been like over the last two years amid the pandemic? How well did remote learning fit you?
DEVAULT: “Freshman year was pretty normal until the last quarter, I think. We just went completely online right at spring break. That was really weird for my first year to be taken off like that. I didn’t really know what to expect by the end of the year. Finals and things like that were all things that I hadn’t really experienced.
Last year, I feel like I got more of what I had missed, but also it’s really hard to tell because we were still going through wearing masks and things of that nature. So I’m going [into] my junior [year] and I still don’t really completely know what the high school experience is like.
It was nice that I got to be at home I guess and just move around freely during class, but other than that I did not see very many advantages [to remote learning]. It was really hard to be focused and engaged with the person on the computer, as opposed to the person standing at the front of the classroom.”
JOHNSON: “I found remote learning very hard, and I just felt like I wasn’t really learning everything that I could be if I was in school in-person. So when I did have the option to go in-person, I definitely chose the in-person.
When we did go online, I really did struggle through all of it. But I’m really glad this year that there’s less protocols and that everyone is back in-person. It’s just also nice to see everyone without the masks on.
I feel like I’ve already made better connections with my teachers in just a short time than last year when we all had our masks on.”
2. How has the pandemic affected your extracurricular experiences over the last two years?
DEVAULT: “We got these things called playing masks, which had a flap in the middle that you opened up and put your instrument through. I’m not a scientist, but I assume that the flap made it hard for the actual mask to work. It was pretty normal playing-wise, you just had a mask over your face.
[In journalism], we were doing it on a weird schedule. We had newspaper term 1 and term 3, so we had a full quarter of the year off in-between, which was really weird. And then we couldn’t hand newspapers out in school, so we had them in the Informer. All we could really do was tell them to get the Informer, mostly, and have them look in it.”
JOHNSON: “For debate, it was really hard because we had to do all of the debating over Zoom, and there was a lot of technical difficulties to come with that – which was super hard to manage at first, but over the course of the season it did get a lot better. I’m hoping this year that we can get back in-person because it definitely was not as fun online.
For National Honor Society, it was definitely harder to find community service opportunities and volunteer opportunities because not very many places were hosting things in-person. As for student council, it was harder to plan events like homecoming, and just different things like that, because we had to take into account all the different COVID guidelines.”
3. How do you think those extracurricular experiences might be different this year with different COVID guidelines? How do you feel about those guidelines?
DEVAULT: “I’m feeling a lot better than I was the last couple years. I’m kind of worried about the delta variant and people not being vaccinated and stuff like that because we never know when it’s just going to break out again. And when that happens, it’ll be like a repeat of last year or the year before that.
I’m not excited for that, but at the moment, I’m a lot more excited about the school year just because I feel like there’s going to be a lot more normalcy this year.
I’m looking forward to this year but still kind of wary because you never know when things could take a bad turn.”
JOHNSON: “I do think that it is going to be definitely easier to be involved in everything and be able to plan more events and find volunteer opportunities. And I think it will be for the better.
I do really like how the school is handling it right now. I think the optional masks are great because it’s really up to personal preference and how you feel. I really don’t think the school could do anything different.
I’m honestly really just excited for it to be normal and get one last year of normalcy – especially with it being my last year of high school. I’m really excited to see all the different events that we can plan for student council and just kind of see where the year takes us.”