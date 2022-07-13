Susan Thompson is treasurer for both the Derby Noon Lions Club and the Derby Community Foundation, so it’s a safe bet that working with numbers is among her talents.
“That’s my world and my skill set,” Thompson said of accounting.
Thompson, chief operations officer and senior vice president at Citizens Bank of Kansas, is happy to help with spreadsheets along with being part of two active community groups.
Volunteering, she said, is something that is available for everyone, but the key is that volunteers have to find something they’re passionate about to make it work.
Among the endeavors that Thompson is excited about with the Lions Club is its work with youth and their vision care, including helping to cover expenses for area children who can’t afford eye exams.
Its members also collect used prescription eyeglasses and ship them to third-world countries.
“There’s always a way to help others, even by donating eyeglasses,” she said.
The group gathers at the Derby library on the second Wednesday of each month for a lunchtime program meeting.
It features either a community speaker or one of its own members. The board also meets at noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Volunteering puts meaning in life
The “noon” part of this name was put in place to differentiate it from another local Lions Club, which met in the evening.
That group has since disbanded and its remaining members came into Thompson’s group, which has about 20 members, although as she put it: “we can always take more.”
Thompson’s other volunteer activity is with the DCF, which she started with in 2005, getting involved with its original fundraiser at the Round Barn.
She’s finishing up her sixth year on the 12-member board.
Board members are nominated and then elected by the members before they can take their seat for a three-year term. They can serve two terms.
“I have really enjoyed working with the foundation,” she said. “They do just tremendous work. The giving back and meeting the needs of the community is a really great niche for our foundation.”
The foundation is a bit different than the Lions in that it has a professional executive director, Theresa Hearn, and two part-time contract staffers.
Thompson, who has lived in Rose Hill for six years, and before that in Wichita, said volunteering in a workplace city makes sense as it’s a great way to put down roots, meet people and do good in the place in which you spend so much time.
“My volunteer life is here in Derby,” said Thompson, who has worked here for 22 years. “It’s my home base. I feel like I have to have roots and that sense of belonging.”
When she first started working here and wasn’t a volunteer, she felt like “something was missing.”
Others with needs beyond your own
While volunteering wasn’t aimed at building her business, it has worked out that some of the people she has met have become bank customers and others valued, trusted friends.
Thompson puts her volunteering time in perspective by adding that it’s “not like I do anything hard or strenuous,” but rather it’s a rewarding use of her time that ends up being a win-win situation.
But it does fill her schedule.
“I don’t have an intention of branching out from this. This keeps me busy.”
Thompson also likes the way volunteering keeps her young.
While she doesn’t think of herself as old, she said she enjoys being around younger, high-energy people, especially in the Lions Club, which she referred to as “not your daddy’s Lions Club.”
People’s idea of the club may be a bunch of old men cooking pancakes, but that’s no longer the case and, in that regard, they’ve taken on new fundraisers, such as being part of the annual citywide garage sale, which they hold on a donation-only basis, and running the beverage tent at the barbecue festival.
“We try and have fun,” she said.
But the endeavors are about giving back and, as Thompson said, she has a running thought in her mind: “There is always someone who has a need beyond my own.”