Derby firefighters welcomed a new Fire Engine No. 82 on Friday with a ceremonial push-in.
The traditional push-in ceremony began with some words about the new fire engine from Derby Fire Chief John Turner, who was selected to re-place former Fire Chief Brad Smith this year.
“This tradition here is to show thanks for the community support,” said Turner, standing in the garage at Fire Station 82, 1401 N. Rock Rd. “[Fire service] is one of the biggest commitments that a community has.”
The previous Fire Engine No. 82, which has been in service for almost 20 years, will be taken in for service and upgraded to Fire Engine No. 83 at a future date.
The new fire engine will not only help meet the emergency needs of a growing community, Turner said, it also is better equipped to handle fires in tight spaces – such as apartment complexes.
“Some of the main features we see between the two apparatuses have a lot to do with the direction our city is going,” he said. “As the city grows, we see more commercial developments – we see more apartments.”
That includes an overall shorter length for the fire engine to allow better maneuvering through narrow streets.
After Turner spoke, Pastor Kent Holcomb from Calvary Baptist Church said a prayer to bless the fire engine. A large group of firefighters and ser-vice members then pushed the engine into its spot at the fire station.
This was a first-time ceremony for the city, spokeswoman Kristy Bansemer said, but the ceremony has historic roots in the fire service industry.
Push-in ceremonies are celebrations welcoming new fire engines, and they have been a source of pride for those in fire service for over a century.
The origin dates back to the days of horse-drawn equipment, when horses could not back up the fire engines. This led firefighters to unhitch the horses and push in the fire engine after returning from a fire.
“Fire service is steeped in tradition, as most of us know,” Turner said. “And we’re trying to pay homage to our past.”