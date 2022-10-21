The city of Derby is set to unveil its Purple Heart City designation signage during a special Veterans Day event at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in Warren Riverview Park (321 W. Market St.).
Purple Heart veterans, Gold Star families, members of the Armed Forces and the general public are invited to attend the event. Doors will open at 3 p.m. to allow for gathering, conversation and refreshments prior to the ceremony at 4 p.m. The festivities will celebrate Derby’s commitment to area Purple Heart veterans and their families.
Following the official sign unveiling at Warren Riverview Park, the American Legion Riders will drive to other entrances to the city at which signs are posted to formally unveil all signage.
Derby was officially proclaimed a Purple Heart City by Mayor Randy White at the May 24 City Council meeting. Both the event and the posting of signage serve as representations of Derby’s ongoing support and commitment to honor veterans and military families who have sacrificed in service.
The city of Derby is the first Purple Heart City in the central Kansas region and joins the cities of Holton, Leavenworth, Netawaka, Topeka, Leavenworth and Jackson counties, and the State of Kansas, as part of the Purple Heart Trail in Kansas. Signage at city entry points designates the city’s participation to residents and visitors. The city of Derby will also be listed on the Purple Heart Trail at purpleheart.org/PurpleHeartTrail.
Derby’s designation was established in cooperation with the Military Order of the Purple Heart 558, and through the support of American Legion Family Post 408.
The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use, and was initially created by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782. The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to members of the armed forces of the United States who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.