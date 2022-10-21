Purple Heart

Members of the American Legion Family Post 408 and Military Order of the Purple Heart were present as Mayor Randy White proclaimed Derby a Purple Heart City as of May 24. Pictured at the proclamation ceremony are (front row, left to right) Connie Fox-Gowen, Valentin Delgado, Purple Heart recipient Ramon Reyes, Mayor Randy White, Rhonda Hundley, Anna Simpson, (back row, left to right) Terry Gowen, Connie Bise, Martin Byrne, Brian Simpson, Steve Tackett, Dickie Helzer, Mike Saindon, John McCullogh and Pete Peterson.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The city of Derby is set to unveil its Purple Heart City designation signage during a special Veterans Day event at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in Warren Riverview Park (321 W. Market St.).

Purple Heart veterans, Gold Star families, members of the Armed Forces and the general public are invited to attend the event. Doors will open at 3 p.m. to allow for gathering, conversation and refreshments prior to the ceremony at 4 p.m. The festivities will celebrate Derby’s commitment to area Purple Heart veterans and their families. 

