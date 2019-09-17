As fall is just around the corner, the next Derby Farmers Market will have a theme focused on all things pumpkin.
Attendees will be able to purchase a pumpkin and paint it at the market, with prices ranging from $0.99 to $5.99. There will be sidewalk chalk and games for the kids as they wait for their pumpkins to dry.
Doodle Face will be present at the market to provide face paintings for $3 to $5. Singer and guitarist Paul Wells will provide live music.
Market vendors will be selling baked goods, handmade soap, honey, hats, scarves, purses and more.
“Pumpkin Day” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.