Throughout the past 150-plus years, there have been several individuals who have worked tirelessly to create the vision for the city of Derby. Count Jack and Dayle Pulley among them.
Behind the scenes over the last 50 years, the Pulleys have worked in several facets of the city, from the Chamber of Commerce, planning commission and worked to strengthen the ties between the city and McConnell Air Force Base.
The two have built up quite a resume of honors, from receiving a key to the city, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence and even serving as the Derby’s annual Christmas parade grand marshal in 2021. Derby’s dynamic duo will be honored with the dedication of the Jack and Dayle Pulley Event Center at the Sandbox later this month.
The Sandbox staff wanted to have a tie to Derby for the name of the 65,000-square-foot event center and approached Derby Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Mark Staats to seek someone worthy of the honor. Staats had the tough task of pinpointing a singular person or family who has brought a significant impact to Derby. Eventually, Staats narrowed it down to the Pulleys because of their dedication to Derby and the longevity of service.
“There have been many volunteers that have helped Derby become what it is today, but to pick one person was a challenge,” Staats said. “I narrowed it to Jack and Dayle Pulley because they have been involved in making Derby great for probably 50 years. Great people have come and gone, volunteered and done a lot, but the Pulleys have had their foot on the pedal for 50 years and haven’t slowed down.”
Dayle has been a near-lifer in Derby after moving to the city in 1951. She is a Derby High School alum and remains determined to give back to the community that raised her. Jack started to get involved in several organizations after starting as a local banker, and throughout the years, that outreach has even spread into Wichita.
From walking on stilts for 10 miles around Derby to raising awareness for muscular dystrophy to serving on several boards, the Pulleys have been a part of the community in many different ways and are not slowing down.
Today, Jack is still a part of the education foundation board, Wichita Crime Commission and is president of the Friends of McConnell organization, which is one of his favorite organizations and one he has been a part of for several years.
The two were surprised by Staats and the Sandbox staff late in 2022 as the facility prepared for its initial launch. Staats told the Pulleys to meet him at the Sandbox, where the announcement was made. The two were shocked to receive the honor and humbly accepted. The date for the dedication ceremony has yet to be determined, but there will be a plaque in front of the event center honoring the Pulleys.
“We were totally shocked,” Jack said. “It is amazing; we don’t totally understand it. We know we have been around and done a lot of things, but it is still hard to put into words.”
“It is just a real privilege to be honored this way,” Dayle said.
The two know that Derby is a special place, and the community has flourished because of the commitment of individuals who dive into making the city a great place.
“Derby is community-centered, and it’s the people that make it special,” Dayle said. “You can see that in a lot of different ways. It is just people supporting each other, involvement in the schools and many other areas.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.