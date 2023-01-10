Pulley center

Jack (left) and Dayle Pulley have been integral in Derby for the last 50 years. The couple will be honored with the dedication of the Jack and Dayle Pulley Event Center at the Sandbox.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Throughout the past 150-plus years, there have been several individuals who have worked tirelessly to create the vision for the city of Derby. Count Jack and Dayle Pulley among them.

Behind the scenes over the last 50 years, the Pulleys have worked in several facets of the city, from the Chamber of Commerce, planning commission and worked to strengthen the ties between the city and McConnell Air Force Base.

