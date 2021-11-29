In every parade, someone has to lead the route – a duty that traditionally falls to the grand marshal. While that role is assigned as more of a symbolic, honorary gesture, the grand marshal is front and center during the community staple – like Derby’s annual Christmas parade.
Following that line of thinking, it is fitting, then, that Jack Pulley was selected to be this year’s Christmas parade grand marshal and lead the festivities in Derby on Dec. 4. Pulley has been front and center since moving to Derby, helping with several community initiatives and organizations for more than half a century.
“You always feel like ‘am I really the one they should’ve picked,’ but I was the one they picked,” Pulley said. “It’s somewhat of an honor I think. They pick somebody to lead the parade and whatnot; it’s kind of cool. You never feel like you’re worthy of some things you get.”
Work brought Pulley to Derby (where his wife, Dayle, is from) initially and it didn’t take long for him to get invested. Through the years, Pulley has served on the planning commission, as president of the Derby Jaycees (being named outstanding member in the nation one year), with the Rotary Club and helped organize the annual Derby Days festival for several years.
Through his current work (as fleet sales manager at Davis-Moore Automotive), Pulley has also assisted Derby Police with the annual “Shop with a Cop” campaign. He has been awarded a key to the city, while he and his wife were also honored with the Mayor’s Award of Excellence previously. In 2018, he was awarded the Tampa Bay trophy in recognition of his lifetime of service to McConnell Air Force Base and its airmen.
Currently, he sits on the board for the Derby Chamber of Commerce – having served as president on a couple different occasions – and is the acting president of the Friends of McConnell, continuing to strengthen the ties between Derby and the nearby Air Force base. All of those efforts have been taken on with an eye toward the betterment of the community.
“It’s such a family-oriented town,” Pulley said. “I want to see it grow; I want to see it do well; I want people to have the things they need.”
“He has been very active and supportive of team McConnell for decades. He’s a very humble person,” said current Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats. “Jack is the epitome of service to community. I think 50-plus years have proven that.”
Pulley has been attending the annual Christmas parade – now run by the chamber – for nearly as long as he has been in Derby. He was been called upon to judge the parade categories a couple of times and also walked in the parade for the Derby Education Foundation (of which he is a founding board member) two years ago. But he has never served as the grand marshal before.
What duties his role will entail the day of the parade Pulley is still not sure, outside of sitting in the lead car and waving to the crowd. Given that the parade is a big draw for the kids, he said he would also probably throw out candy if allowed.
The Christmas parade (with the theme of “Merry Grinchmas”) will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and follow the traditional route – starting at Panther Stadium and proceeding west on Madison, south on Georgie and east on Market back toward the stadium. Registration is open to any interested parties through Dec. 1 and awards will be given for best use of theme, best light display and most spirited. Given the community spirit Pulley has, he noted it is an honor to get to lead the way as grand marshal.
“I’m grateful for being selected, I really am,” Pulley said. “Those are nice little tributes to happen along the way.”