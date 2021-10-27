For 46 years, Larry Gould has had a hand in the growth, vision, and safety of the community through his service on councils, boards, and committees.
The spry 81-year-old moved to Derby from Wichita in 1965, and on the advice of a friend that “this is a small community and you’ve got to support it,” he become involved with the Derby Jaycees.
His first foray into public service came in 1975 when he was elected to a two-year term on the Derby City Council, followed in 1981 by election to a four-year term on the Board of Education and appointment in 1987 to an unexpired City Council term through 1991.
While he was serving on the city council and school board – from 1977 to 1991 – Gould and his late wife, Wanda, were also volunteer EMTs for the Derby Emergency Medical Service from 1977-1991, and Gould was the EMS director from 1978-1980.
Gould currently sits on the Derby Planning Commission, an appointed position he first held from 2000 to 2008.
“The Planning Commission really floats my boat,” he said, explaining that he enjoys the visioning and planning aspects of the position. “I stepped down [in 2008] because I thought it was time for younger people to be on it. They asked me to come back in 2014 and I’ve been there ever since.”
The retired Proctor & Gamble salesman co-chaired the 2012 and 2019 school bond issues that resulted in Derby North Middle School, Panther Stadium, and new administration building, among other improvements.
Gould received the Key to the City in 1980 – one of only six presented to date – for his service with the Derby Emergency Medical Unit. He was the first recipient, in 1982, of the Citizen of the Year Award from the Derby Chamber of Commerce for his community involvement, and in 2002 Larry and Wanda received the first Mayor’s Award of Excellence honoring significant contributions to the Derby community.
“I think the thing that has set Derby apart from other communities is we’ve had literally 40 or 50 years of people who have had a vision, and I think that towns that have visions grow,” he said.
“I remember sitting in a city council workshop about 1990 and we were asked to shut our eyes and try to imagine how we would see Derby in 20 years, then open our eyes and write down what we saw,” he recalled.
“We were supposedly sitting in a chair at Rock Road and Madison looking east and north and what we see today is a lot of what some of the people wrote down, but …today is much more.”