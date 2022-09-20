Offense Code Parks

An update to the city’s public offense code makes it unlawful to camp on park property within the city outside of posted hours, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As part of the routine update of the city’s public offense code, amendments were recently approved by the Derby City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Most of the code was updated in line with changes through state legislation – amending the definition of “motor vehicles” to exclude electric-assisted bicycles (as with recent updates to the traffic code) and exempting sports wagering from gambling offenses given its recent legalization.

