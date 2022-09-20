As part of the routine update of the city’s public offense code, amendments were recently approved by the Derby City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Most of the code was updated in line with changes through state legislation – amending the definition of “motor vehicles” to exclude electric-assisted bicycles (as with recent updates to the traffic code) and exempting sports wagering from gambling offenses given its recent legalization.
Derby also added some more specific updates based on recent patterns. One of the most significant changes to the public offense code dealt with issues in public parks. Per the update, it is now unlawful to camp or remain on park property within the city beyond the posted hours (11 p.m. to 6 a.m. if not listed).
City Attorney Jacque Butler reported that update was made in relation to a number of issues and increasing trends over the past year including parks vandalism, unsheltered people staying in parks and personal property being stored in Derby parks.
“We’re just trying again to expand the toolbox for police to have some opportunities to address those concerns when they’re repetitive or they create those problems,” Butler said.
Part of the new provision does establish that temporary permits for camping may be issued for special events, including sporting events, scouting activities or other events approved by the Director of Parks.
Regarding the issues of unsheltered individuals, Butler said Derby PD works hard to follow the community policing model in those cases – trying to connect those people with the necessary resources. Derby Police Chief Robert Lee attested to that as well.
“Obviously, getting them the assistance they need is our first option,” Lee said, “warning them and then taking whatever enforcement action we need to take. We have done that in the past.”
“They have a variety of resources they try to connect people with to address that problem,” Butler said.
Dealing with unsheltered individuals is an issue Lee noted Derby deals with “occasionally,” having seen a slight increase in such activity over the past year, but still on a “very small scale.”
While council members questioned possibly connecting unsheltered individuals with local churches (with some capabilities), Wichita remains the primary resource contacted by Derby Police in those cases. Due to that, the new provision in the public offense code was pursued as a way to address the problem and move toward a “workable solution” in instances of refusal of services or hostility.
“All of that sounds like great common sense,” council member Elizabeth Stanton said of the collective public offense code update.
The amended public offense code was approved 7-0 and can be viewed in its entirety at derbyks.com.