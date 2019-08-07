The Derby Recreation Commission will host a family campout event at High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Participants will be able to eat hot dogs and marshmallows, tell stories around the fire, watch dutch-oven demonstrations, and play music and games.
Families are asked to bring their own tents and sleeping bags.
The campout will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 and continue until 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The DRC will also screen the 2018 Disney animated film, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Entry is $20 per family. Families must pre-register at derbyrec.com to participate. For more information, contact 316-788-3781.
The DRC had scheduled a campout in June at Warren Riverview Park, but it was canceled due to weather.