Earlier this year, the city approved a staffing study to be done for Derby Fire and Rescue, hiring AP Triton to lead the charge. The intent of the study is to analyze the current state of the department in terms of response times, current staffing/resource levels, future demand and other key elements – something Derby Fire Chief John Turner stated was much needed.
“It’s obviously been a growing community,” Turner said of Derby. “We started back in 2005 as a paid department, so one thing I noticed here is comparables. We’re off on comparables on the lower end.”
Comparables, in this case, meaning data like firefighters per capita in relation to other similar communities.
Deep into the study now, AP Triton hosted a community forum in July to help gain input on the perceived needs of the Derby fire department. Specifically, the AP Triton team asked community members what they think Derby Fire and Rescue should be increasing or providing at a higher level.
Based on a small sample size of the crowd in attendance, top priorities identified in a survey included technical competence of personnel, staffing levels and improving emergency response times.
While response times are a two-pronged issue when considering emergency medical services – which Derby contracts with Sedgwick County to provide – staffing levels are part of what the study was intended to address. Going in, both Turner and city management expected the study would show a need for additional firefighters, even with the council approving a fourth position at Fire Station 82 earlier this year.
Lower on the priorities, facilities/equipment were seen as adequate – though Turner noted there has been some wear and tear. The department recently looked to change its purchasing policy to help address that.
Data collection is another key element of the study, which will help provide a road map for Derby moving forward, and Turner noted public input is an important part of that.
“I enjoy hearing the public input because at the end of the day that’s who we serve, and you want to always be in line with the public’s expectations,” Turner said.
Other items AP Triton suggested the community consider are how many people are put at each station, what it takes to have an “effective” response force and when/where Derby should potentially build another station – and if consolidation is an option.
For those at the forum, consolidation was not viewed as a viable option. With fire having the facilities it needs, the pressing matter again came back to personnel.
Based on varying factors (professional standards, insurance ratings, etc.), there are different numbers to take into account when determining the ideal staffing levels, response times, etc. The staffing study, Turner noted, should give the department more clarity for the bigger picture.
“We’re trying to meld all that together to reach all that,” Turner said. “We’ll see what direction it heads.”
Continuing to seek public input, the city plans to post the AP Triton survey from the public forum online at derbyks.com (and on its social media channels). The study is planned to be finalized by the end of September.