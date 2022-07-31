Fire Staffing

A staffing study is currently underway to help determine future needs of Derby Fire and Rescue.

 FILE

Earlier this year, the city approved a staffing study to be done for Derby Fire and Rescue, hiring AP Triton to lead the charge. The intent of the study is to analyze the current state of the department in terms of response times, current staffing/resource levels, future demand and other key elements – something Derby Fire Chief John Turner stated was much needed.

“It’s obviously been a growing community,” Turner said of Derby. “We started back in 2005 as a paid department, so one thing I noticed here is comparables. We’re off on comparables on the lower end.”

