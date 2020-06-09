The city of Derby is finalizing Vision Derby 2040, a comprehensive plan and roadmap for future growth opportunities for the next 20 years. Residents are invited to review the draft plan and watch an online presentation during the Derby Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 18.
The meeting can be viewed at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 or Cox Cable Channel 7. It will also be available on demand on the city website at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 under the Planning Commission section.
A period of public comment on Vision Derby 2040 is also currently open through June 30 (through an online survey at VisionDerby.com) for citizens to share their thoughts. There will also be a public hearing – where comments can be made or submitted beforehand – at the Derby Planning Commission meeting on July 16.
Survey questions will be focused on getting residents’ reaction to the plan principles for the future related to land use, transportation, parks, health, the environment, housing and community facilities.
Overview of the Vision Derby 2040 goals include:
• Create a vision and direction for the future, defined by Derby residents.
• Guide the direction of future land use and development.
• Consider projects and ideas to maintain and improve Derby’s quality of life.
• Address housing, traffic corridors and community image to attract and retain residents and businesses.
• Identify an implementation strategy for both short-term and long-term needs.