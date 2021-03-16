Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus announced that staff are planning to reintroduce the public forum at the city council’s next meeting on March 23.
Procedures will be modified given the current pandemic, but he informed the council on March 9 the plan is to have interested parties sign up beforehand until noon the day of the meeting. Individuals who sign up will then be spaced out in the lobby of city hall and allowed into the council chambers for their allotted speaking time.
Mangus noted information will be included online and in the next council agenda to alert Derby residents to the reopened public forum.