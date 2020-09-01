With the athletic calendar already opening, USD 260 administration has finalized safety measures alongside other league schools. Each guideline in place is in effect for the 2020 fall season and will be re-evaluated in November.
That includes the announcement of 25 percent capacity for ‘confined’ venues, excluding cross country and golf. Priority will also be given to families of participants and support staffs.
“[This applies to] a football stadium, gym or soccer complex,” Activities Director Russell Baldwin said at the Aug. 24 school board meeting. “They would limit tickets to individuals of each sport and/or family cohorts.”
Masks and social distancing will be required in all common areas and inside district facilities.
Any kind of a student section is still to be determined, according to Baldwin.
Baldwin said that temperatures will be taken regularly for Derby athletes. That includes prior to any trip to a different school. All other schools will conduct similar measures when visiting USD 260 facilities.
The district will also be creating assigned seating for students when traveling to another school.
“We’ll have a seating chart for busing so that if something would happen, we could identify people in that area,” he added.
Confined spaces for teams and groups will also be limited, requesting that participants come dressed for their activity and trying to avoid as much locker room time as possible.
Baldwin also said that access to the playing area for any sport will also be significantly limited.
“[We will] restrict field, court and course access to essential personnel and participants,” he said. “During a football game, there will be no extra people down on the track.”
The district activities director indicated that there are area schools that have banned concession sales altogether, but Derby is still planning on having them. Panther Plates will not be sold, but Baldwin is working with Panther PAC and Loren Gerwick on how food can be cooked and pre-packaged instead of having it on a warmer and in open space.
The district has decided to not have concessions at any middle school activities.
USD 260 has also reached an agreement with Ticket Spicket, a mobile ticket app that will allow for no contact or exchange of money at the gate of its events. Baldwin said the technology is being paired with the district now and will be launched soon.
This touchless payment will be used at the gymnasium, football stadium and soccer complex.
“They’d allow us to purchase tickets online and give unique codes to families,” Baldwin said. “If we have to limit spectators, we can say, ‘here is your special code and you can order your four tickets online.’ Each person would be able to do that and it would help us track people in the facility and limit spectator groups to the 25 percent.”
One of the safety protocols that Baldwin added and will be implemented in schools is a QR code that allows the district to track student participation.
“[DNMS Athletic Director] Lee Pernice created a QR code that we now have in our facilities,” he said. “Students scan the code, type in their information and that goes in a document for us that will allow us to know who was at practice and when they’re coming into our facilities.”